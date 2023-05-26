Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

COZAD — The Wilson Public Library will host Crane River Theater in downtown Cozad on the green space on June 8, from 1-2 p.m. for a hands-on sneak peek at their summer performance of "The SpongeBob Musical!"

SpongeBob and all his friends will come to life onstage. It's free and open to all ages with no registration required. Bring your own chairs/blanket for seating.

The green space is located at the corner of F and Eighth Street downtown Cozad, next to the 100th Meridian Museum. If there is rain, this event will be held at the library.

Kids of all ages can relate to the universal appeal of theater. It is for this reason that Crane River Theater created a series of library outreach programs for youth called Page to Stage.

Cast members from the summer productions travel to area libraries as part of their summer reading programs with the hopes to inspire imaginations and instill a love for the arts. Allowing children the opportunity to see characters jump from the page of their favorite storybook and the words come to life before their very own eyes is truly invaluable.

For more information about Crane River Theater, visit www.cranerivertheater.org.