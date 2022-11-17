 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CPNRD's 106,000-acre plan would prevent a flood like July 2019

July 2019 Flood

Flat topography combined with flow constraints along Interstate 80 contributed to historic flooding after a massive rainstorm occurred in July 2019 west of Kearney.

 ERIKA PRITCHARD, KEARNEY HUB

KEARNEY — The Central Platte Natural Resources District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will host a public open house to provide an update on the Elm-Turkey Creeks Watershed Flood Risk Reduction Plan. The meeting will be 5-7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.

The public is encouraged to attend and provide comments or questions to the project team. The meeting will be an open house event with no formal presentation.

Flood protection map

The plan area covers just over 106,000 acres of drainage, including the entire Elm Creek Watershed to its confluence with Buffalo Creek south of the Village of Elm Creek as well as the entire Turkey Creek Watershed flowing north of the Village of Elm Creek past Odessa and through the city of Kearney.

The open house is being held to provide an update on the planning process and review the proposed flood mitigation alternatives within the Elm-Turkey Creeks Watershed. People who attend will learn more from project personnel and have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.

The flood risk deduction plan process was initiated in 2021. Hydrologic and hydraulic models have been developed to show existing flooding conditions and various flood risk reduction alternatives reviewed, and a draft flood risk reduction plan has been started.

The plan is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Flood July 2019

Lisa Lieth assisted travelers stranded by floods in July 2019 as well as homeowners on Kearney’s south side who suffered flood damage to their homes.

The plan area covers just over 106,000 acres of drainage, including the entire Elm Creek Watershed to its confluence with Buffalo Creek south of the Village of Elm Creek as well as the entire Turkey Creek Watershed flowing north of the Village of Elm Creek past Odessa and through the city of Kearney. Flat topography combined with flow constraints along Interstate 80 contributed to historic flooding after a massive rainstorm occurred in July 2019 west of Kearney. Significant damage left local officials searching for solutions.

CPNRD responded by starting the Elm-Turkey Creeks Watershed Plan — Environmental Assessment (Plan-EA) to identify projects to reduce flood damages. Projects with a positive benefit-to-cost ratio qualify for additional funding to complete design and construction.

JEO Consulting Group was retained to lead development of the plan. Residents are invited to attend the upcoming open house to review the proposed flooding solutions that the project team are recommending the NRD implement.

For more information, please visit the project website at https://bit.ly/3DZrtLl or email CPNRD Assistant Manager Jesse Mintken. Assistant Manager at mintken@cpnrd.org.

