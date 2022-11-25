Cozad's Robert Henri Museum will host festive open house, guided tours next week

COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery will be sponsoring its annual Holiday at the Henri event on Dec. 2 and 3.

The museum and gallery is located at 218 E. Eighth St. in Cozad. From 5-7 p.m. Dec. 2, the museum will host an open house, which will include Christmas decorations along with guided tours of the historic house and art gallery.

Refreshments will be served, including desserts, coffee and beverages.

On Dec. 3, the museum will continue its open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa Claus will be on hand from 1-3 p.m. Pam Lahr will chair all of the festivities.

The museum is continuing with its long tradition of having various groups decorating trees in individual rooms. This year, those groups include students from the Cozad school system. FCCLA, Cozad Student Council, library staff, senior class members, cheerleaders and FFA will create decorations for the museum.

Two new exhibits will be available for viewing, including recently installed displays in Robert Cozad’s office (later Robert Henri) and John Cozad’s office. They are both part of the larger exhibit called "Robert Henri: From the 100th Meridian to International Fame."

The museum opened a new exhibit on Nebraska regional painter Miles Maryott earlier this year. The museum’s gallery of Henri’s work will be open for tours.

The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is a national treasure that is the result of the work of many volunteers, board members and professional staff who have toiled for more than 30 years.

In 2014, a climate-controlled art gallery was built to house the collection. Today it is home to the largest display of Robert Henri works in the world, including eighteen paintings and forty-three sketches. In addition, there are works by several of his students, including Marjory Ryerson, John Sloan and Ernest Fiene.

For more information about Holiday at the Henri, call 308-784-4154 or visit the museum’s web page at www.roberthenrimuseum.org.