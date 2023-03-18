COZAD – Cozad is the place to be April 1. On this day the town will be celebrating the arts in its 150th celebration. The festivities will include a barn quilt workshop, freewill donation lunch and Cozad Art Club art display, two Cozad 150th artwork dedications and barn quilt driving tour.

The Robert Henri Museum and Gallery will be open as well.

Rose Mapel from Artistic Innovations NE will be at The Old Cozad Mill instructing a barn quilt workshop from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants can paint a 2-foot or a 3-foot outdoor barn quilt. More information is at artisticinnovationsne.com.

The 100th Meridian Museum will be hosting a freewill donation lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Cozad Art Club will have its work on display at the museum through the month of April.

At 1 p.m. there will be an artwork dedication of the new 150th mural and barn quilt commissioned by Cozad Tourism and painted by Rose Mapel at the green space next to the 100th Meridian Museum.

After the artwork dedication, festival-goers can take a bus trip around Cozad to view some of the barn quilts. To sign up for the barn quilt bus tour, call the Cozad Haymaker Grand Generation Center at 308-784-2747 at least a week prior to the event, as space will be limited.

Be at the Grand Generation Center at 1:45 p.m. The tour is $10 per person. It's estimated the tour will be 1.5 to 2 hours.

To learn more about Cozad and its outdoor art and barn quilts, visit the website at barnquiltsdc.com/.