KEARNEY – Assessor Roy Meusch told the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday that he has trimmed his staff to 9.

In the past there were 14 in the assessors office, but today’s smaller staff isn’t curtailing the assessors office from updating tax valuations, Meusch said.

“I am planning to do a complete reassessment for the rural residential properties in 2023,” Meusch told the county board during its meeting on Tuesday.

In 2023 Meusch and his staff updated residential properties in Kearney and in all of Buffalo County’s towns and villages. An update of agricultural property also was completed.

Overall, valuations on most residential properties increased about 11%. Ag land values varied, but irrigated crop land rose by about 15%. Buffalo County’s total tax base rose to $6.7 billion.

During his report to the county board, Meusch said reassessing the replacement costs and installing new depreciation tables will be part of the reassessment of rural residential properties.

“Rural lot models will be reviewed and updated. Garages and outbuildings will be reassessed with new depreciation tables introduced,” Meusch said.

He said his office will continue its public education efforts by mailing preliminary values to property owners again in 2024.

“That will allow property owners to come in and visit with us before the actual 2024 values are set. This was a successful use of time in the past year,’’ Meusch said.

After receiving their preliminary valuation notices, property owners were able to correct misinformation that might skew their valuations.

One of the benefits of the preliminary notices were significantly smaller numbers of valuation protests. During the past several years there were 1,700 to 2,700 valuation protests annually. Because so many issues were cleared up after property owners received early notices this year, there were fewer than 400 protests.