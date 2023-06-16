KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Street Division has announced that beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, concrete replacement work will begin on 35th Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenue, and Sixth and Seventh Avenue.

Eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed during this time, however, northbound and southbound traffic on Sixth Avenue will be maintained during construction.

The work is expected to take approximately two weeks if the weather allows. Motorists may need to use an alternate route during this construction, and are reminded to use caution when traveling around the work zone.