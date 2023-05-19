KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department announced that the city will be performing concrete repairs on the north lanes of 39th Street from east of N Avenue to the railroad tracks beginning Monday.

South lanes will remain open with east and west traffic traveling head to head. Due to the area of work involved, R Avenue will not be accessible onto 39th Street. As a result, motorists will need to reroute their travel.

Depending on the weather, the work will last approximately two weeks. Citizens are asked to use caution when driving through the work zone during the construction period.