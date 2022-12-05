Comstock Windmill Festival back for 24th year with lineup of popular country artists

COMSTOCK — Continuing its tradition of bringing the best of America’s young country artists, the Comstock Windmill Festival is booking 10 Nashville breakout and seasoned artists with No. 1 songs for June 8, 9 and 10.

Through the years, the Comstock Windmill Festival has brought 500,000 fans to a town of fewer than 100 people.

The town of Comstock has a senior center, repair shop and post office, but its only retail business is a pop machine.

Upstarts like Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Brooks & Dunn, Big & Rich, Little Big Town, Rascal Flatts and Martina McBride have all performed at Comstock one or more times.

Seasoned veterans like the Oakridge Boys, Randy Travis, Kenny Rogers and Charlie Daniels also have performed at the festival in the past.

Here’s a look at the daily lineup for this year’s festival:

June 8: William Michael Morgan. His Southern vocal sound and honest lyrics have garnered 50 million streams, and his No. 1 hit, “I Met a Girl,” was certified gold.

Returning by popular demand will be Chevel Shepherd. Chevel was the 2015 winner of The Voice, and she’s sung the opening song at the Indianapolis 500.

The 6 p.m. slot will feature Jay Alan, a top performer on The Voice. His song, “Blank Stares,” written for his mother with Alzheimer’s, went viral with 500 million views on Facebook. The song has helped raise $50 million for the Alzheimer’s Association.

June 9: Top country artist Mitchell Tenpenny will perform. He currently is touring with Luke Bryant. Tenpenny is possibly the best voice in country music today, with No. 1 hits, “Truth About You,” “Drunk Me” and “End of the Bottle” with Chris Young.

Ahead of Tenpenny will be Cooper Alan. His 10 million followers and 100 million views on TikTok speak for themselves. Music Row says Alan is “the next big thing.”

June 10: The opening act will be “Third Time’s a Charm,” Allie Colleen. Her rich family country tradition comes out in a very entertaining concert. Allie continues to grow as an entertainer, and other than Brad Paisley, she’ll be the only act coming back to Comstock for a third time in a row.

That night will feature Ned LeDoux. He performed first as a lead singer filling in for his legendary father, Chris LeDoux. Now Ned is creating a legacy all his own.

Also confirmed is Canaan Smith, known for his hit, “Hole in the Bottle.” Canaan has collaborated with Morgan Wallen and Florida Georgia Line.

More acts confirmed include breakout artist Shane Profit with his new single “How it Oughta Be.” Back by popular demand, singer-songwriter CJ Solar has written songs for Morgan Wallen. Solar was named by Rolling Stone as a “New Artist You Need to Know.”

The always-popular Extreme Bull Riding will be on the June 10 schedule. There’s no charge for the bull riding. It’s included with admission.

All three days of the Comstock Festival will feature a beer tent with tent bands, food court and various vendors. Go to www.windmillfestival.com for information on ticket sales and campsite reservations.

There are no VIP seats at the festival.