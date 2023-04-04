COMSTOCK — Comstock Festival has announced its 2023 ticket promotion for what will be the last series of concerts after 23 years.

This year’s festival will be held June 8-10. Any ticket purchased for this year’s festival now through Easter Sunday, April 9 will be admitted two-for-the-price-of-one at the gate.

Through the past 23 years, the Comstock Festival has seen 25 CMA award-winners who were just beginning their young careers, according to a release. Many of those young acts that performed at the festival now demand $250,000 to $1 million to perform.

The Comstock Windmill Festival has a 23-year legacy of bringing some of the best talent that country music has to offer to a town in Nebraska called Comstock, population 100.

This year’s festival has 10 Nashville acts, plus extreme bull riding — and no VIP sections, the release noted.

Thursday features William Michael Morgan with his No. 1 song “I met a Girl”; The Voice (season 15) winner Chevel Shepherd; and Jay Allen, also featured on The Voice.

Friday features Mitchell Tenpenny, coming off No. 1 hits “Drunk Me,” “Truth about You” and “At the End of a Bar” with Chris Young. Friday also features the popular Cooper Alan, who has 10 million followers on social media, and back for a third time in a row will be Allie Colleen.

Saturday will feature four Nashville acts: Ned LeDoux, creating a legacy of his own; Canaan Smith, known for his No. 1 song “Love You Like That”; rising star Shane Profitt with his popular song “How It Oughta Be”; and back again by popular demand, singer-songwriter, C.J. Solar.

Extreme bull riding, food, beer and vendors will all be available on festival grounds.

Tickets and campsites are available at: windmillfestival.com. All 2023 festival tickets already purchased will be honored for two-for-the-price-of-one at the gate.