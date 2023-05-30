Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

COMSTOCK — The Comstock Windmill Festival has had a good run, but this year’s festival, to be held June 8-10, will be the last series of concerts after 23 years.

Festival creator and promoter, Henry Nuxoll, age 68, is ready to retire. Through the years, the festival has featured as many as 25 county music award winners, who were just beginning their young careers.

The festival has attracted over 500,000 visitors from across the U.S. and beyond, and it has brought in untold tourism dollars to the surrounding communities that will be sorely missed. All of this near a town in Nebraska called Comstock, population of 100.

This year’s 2023 festival has one of the best lineups of young talent ever — 10 Nashville acts, plus Extreme Bull Riding — and no VIP sections.

June 8 features William Michael Morgan with his No. 1 song “I Met a Girl”; The Voice (Season 15) winner Chevel Shepherd; and Jay Allen, also featured on The Voice.

June 9 features Mitchell Tenpenny, coming off No. 1 hits “Drunk Me,” “Truth about You” and “At the End of a Bar” with Chris Young. The popular Cooper Alan, with 10 million followers on social media will perform, and back for the third time in a row will be Allie Colleen, carrying on the legacy of her father, one of the biggest stars in the history of country music.

June 10 will feature four Nashville acts: Ned LeDoux, creating a legacy of his own; Canaan Smith, known for his No. 1 song, “Love You Like That”; rising star Shane Profitt with his popular “How It Oughta Be”; and back again by popular demand, singer-songwriter C.J. Solar.

Extreme Bull Riding, food, beer and vendors will all be available on festival grounds. Tickets and campsites are available at: windmillfestival.com.

Don’t miss the last Comstock Windmill Festival, June 8-10, the only concert event set in a canyon, surrounded by windmills.