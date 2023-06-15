KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools is reaching out to families and community members to gather their input on the district's Return to School Plan and the utilization of federal COVID-19 Relief Funds. This federally required survey will play a crucial role in shaping the district's COVID-19 responses and determining the most effective strategies for utilizing the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER III) Funds.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to the educational system. In order to support the academic, social, and emotional well-being of our students, KPS said it is seeking input from parents, guardians, and community stakeholders. The feedback will guide the district in reformulating its responses to the current situation and help determine how best to allocate the ESSER III Funds.

The ESSER III Funds provide critical financial support to elementary and secondary schools. These funds aim to address the unique needs and challenges posed from the COVID-19 pandemic. By participating in the survey, participants have the opportunity to influence how these funds are utilized to ensure the most effective and impactful outcomes for students.

To participate in the survey, go to the Kearney Public Schools website at kearneypublicschools.org. The survey will be available for input until June 21, 2023.

"We strongly encourage all members of the Kearney Public Schools community to take part in this important initiative," the district said.

Take the survey at forms.gle/yxT3JizGvW6wsDmC7.