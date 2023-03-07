HOLDREGE – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s Board of Directors has approved water service agreements with several irrigation districts for the 2023 irrigation season.

The one-year agreements were signed with Licso Irrigation District located upstream of Lake McConaughy and four districts downstream of the lake, including Keith and Lincoln Counties Irrigation District, Paxton-Hershey Water Co., Platte Valley Irrigation District and Suburban Irrigation District, collectively referred to as the Glendo Canals.

These agreements provide the Glendo Canals the opportunity to accrue supplemental storage water from Lake McConaughy to be released after the Glendo Canals have exhausted all their natural flow and Glendo storage water sources.

Lake McConaughy’s lower water levels have resulted in Central not offering supplemental storage water to these canals for the upcoming irrigation season, but the canals will be able to accrue supplemental storage water by limiting canal diversions during the early 2023 irrigation season.

The accrual and release of the accrued supplemental storage water will not impact Central’s irrigation customers or water supply, according to a CNPPID press release.

Also at Monday’s meeting:

The board approved the purchase of a 125VDC battery bank for $37,985. The battery bank supplies uninterrupted electrical service for the 24-hour operations center in Gothenburg.

The board voted to approve the purchase of a river land tract near the Johnson No. 2 river return in the amount of $115,400.

It was approved by the board to change the time and location of the April board meeting. On April 3, the board will hold its regular monthly business meeting at 10 a.m. CST at the Lake McConaughy Visitor Center near Ogallala.

Civil Engineer Tyler Thulin reported that Lake McConaughy’s elevation was at 3229.3 feet on Monday (49.5% of capacity), which is up 2.1 feet since the February board meeting. Inflows are around 975 cubic feet per second (cfs) and releases are about 250 cfs. Snowpack in the North Platte basin is currently at 124% of median average and 104% of median average in the South Platte basin.