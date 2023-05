KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department announces that the city will be updating the infrastructure of street lights along Avenue N between 27th and 39th streets.

Delays and closures of the outside lane of Avenue N should be expected beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The work is expected be completed by the end of the day on Thursday.

Citizens are asked to use caution when driving around the work zone during this time.