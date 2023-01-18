City update: Kearney snowplows target highways, major streets

KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Street Division announced that snow removal operations will continue to focus on highways, four-lane arterial roadways, major collectors and Emergency Snow Routes during the daytime and early evening hours of today (Wednesday).
A snow emergency is currently in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday. During the emergency there is no parking on Emergency Snow Routes marked with small blue signs with snowflakes. Violators will be towed and ticketed.
As the snow storm begins to taper off later today, or as soon as conditions allow, snow removal operations will move into residential areas and local streets, including downtown, the city said.
Operations will be conducted late Wednesday and into the early morning hours of Thursday.
As a courtesy to neighbors and to crew operators, the city of Kearney requested that residents keep vehicles off the streets if possible for the efficiency of the snow removal process.
Similarly, please pull refuse and recycling containers off of the street and back to the house/building.
According to city code, snow removed from private property shall not be placed in or upon public streets, alleys, sidewalks or other public ways. Snow removed from private property must be kept and maintained on the property in a safe and sound condition.
Vision clearance at intersections is important.
To conclude, the city said forecasts call for wind speeds to increase during the evening and overnight hours. The National Weather Service in Hastings predicted a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible this evening.
Blowing wind could result in drifting.
Citizens should be prepared for various road closures within the city if blizzard conditions are experienced. Use caution at intersections where traffic signal heads could become covered by snow. Please avoid travel if at all possible.
