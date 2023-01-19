City update: Kearney snow emergency still in effect

KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Street Division announces that snow removal operations have been continuous since the onset of the storm. All highways, four-lane arterial roadways, major collectors and Emergency Snow Routes have been plowed multiple times. However, with the winds, many of them continue to blow shut.

Please keep in mind that the Snow Emergency remains in effect until Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. There is no parking on Emergency Snow Routes during this snow emergency. Violators will be towed and ticketed.

City crews were able to move into residential areas and local streets, including downtown, late last night. Many of the streets north of 39th Street and west of 5th Avenue have not been reached at this time. Crews are working towards them now. Please understand that snow that is deposited within driveways and on curb sidewalks is unavoidable.

As a courtesy to your neighbors and to crew operators, please keep your vehicles off the streets if possible for the efficiency of the snow removal process.

According to city code, snow removed from private property shall not be placed in or upon public streets, alleys, sidewalks or other public ways. Snow removed from private property must be kept and maintained on the property in a safe and sound condition. Vision clearance at intersections is important.

Please avoid travel if at all possible. Because of the amount of snowfall and it being compacted by vehicle traffic, even the roads that have been plowed will be very rough to travel.

Deicing operations on the arterial roads started early this morning, but the melting process will take time. If you must travel, please allow more time and, as always, be safe.

