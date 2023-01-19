City offices closed due to winter weather conditions

There is an expected 6-12 inches of snow, but some areas may see up to 16.
KEARNEY – City Manager Michael Morgan announced that all city offices, including the Kearney Public Library, Peterson Senior Activity Center, Park and Recreation office and Ernest Grundy Tennis Center will be closed today (Thursday) because of winter weather conditions.
City offices also were closed during Wednesday's snow storm.
Shoveled walks, slick streets – and more snow on the way in Kearney
Winter storm in Kearney area
Snow shoveling
A crew of city employees got a head start clearing downtown sidewalks at 7 a.m. today. From left are Chad Leach, Loren Heggemeyer, Kyle Schultz and Jordan Hockemeier. About 3 inches of snow had accumulated in Kearney by 8 a.m., but forecasters predict as much as 20 inches could fall in Kearney by Thursday morning.
Mike Konz
Snow on West 39th Street
Snow covered West 39th Street and its neighborhoods shortly after sunrise this morning.
MARY JANE SKALA, KEARNEY HUB
Snow on cars
Snow covers vehicles parked at the Broadmoor Apartments at 2121 W. 39th St.
MARY JANE SKALA, KEARNEY HUB
Snow
Snow hit Kearney early and is expected to continue throughout the day and into the evening.
MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA, KEARNEY HUB
Motorists in the snow
Motorists make their way on 25th Street on Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service and Nebraska State Patrol warned drivers roads could become dangerous during the all-day snow.
MAURICIO MARTINEZ GARCIA, KEARNEY HUB
Snow at 44th St. and 2nd Ave.
Motorists make their way on Second Avenue early Wednesday morning. Accuweather warns drivers that travel will be extremely difficult and dangerous today.
ALEXIS STOFFERS, KEARNEY HUB
Snow on 56th St. and 2nd Ave.
A car crosses the intersection at Second Avenue and 56th Street in Kearney early Wednesday morning. Accuweather advises motorists to watch for slippery travel this evening.
ALEXIS STOFFERS, KEARNEY HUB
Snow plow at Ace at W. 56th St.
A truck plows snow in the Ace parking lot at 307 W. 56th St. early Wednesday morning.
ALEXIS STOFFERS, KEARNEY HUB
Holdrege residential snow
Heavy snowfall continued to blanket the community of Holdrege Wednesday afternoon. Holdrege had approximately 14 inches of snow Wednesday afternoon, and snow was expected to fall throughout the rest of the day.
Ashley Bebensee
Shoveling snow at The Sterling Apartments
Levi Backhaus, Kearney resident, shovels snow out of the way after getting his vehicle stuck in the parking lot of The Sterling Apartments on W. 56th St.
ALEXIS STOFFERS, KEARNEY HUB
Cale Abramson assists Kearney resident
Cale Abramson, manager at Firefly Landscaping, helps move snow out of a parking spot at The Sterling Apartments Wednesday afternoon.
ALEXIS STOFFERS, KEARNEY HUB
I-80 closed
Wednesday the Nebraska Department of Transportation closed Interstate 80 from Kearney west to the Wyoming border. Officials are urging Nebraskans to avoid travel because of poor visibility, rapidly accumulating snow and the threat of strong winds causing drifts.
Mike Konz
Snowbound Trucks
Hundreds of truckers pulled off Interstate 80 when it was closed from Kearney to the Wyoming border. Many parked at the Viaero Event Center and others parked on Archway Parkway. Highway 30 also was closed Wednesday.
Mike Konz
Snowplows
Snowplows will be shifting their focus to residential streets in Kearney. Plowing is proceeding slower than normal because of the large volume of snow that accumulated in Kearney.
Mike Konz
