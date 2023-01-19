 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City offices closed due to winter weather conditions

City Offices Closed

City of Kearney offices were closed Wednesday and remain closed today because of impending winter weather.

There is an expected 6-12 inches of snow, but some areas may see up to 16.

KEARNEY – City Manager Michael Morgan announced that all city offices, including the Kearney Public Library, Peterson Senior Activity Center, Park and Recreation office and Ernest Grundy Tennis Center will be closed today (Thursday) because of winter weather conditions.

City offices also were closed during Wednesday's snow storm.

