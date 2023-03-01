KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Utilities Department, Water Operations Division, has begun sending cross connection surveys to residential homes and businesses in Kearney.

The surveys are required by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy’s Public Water Supply Program for each end user of city of Kearney water. The survey is to determine if any potential cross connections exist in plumbing systems connected to the city.

Cross connections are plumbing arrangements that provide a means whereby impure water, gas or liquid may gain entrance to the domestic water system, thus contaminating the public water supply.

The city must survey all residences and commercial sites connected to city water every five years. The whole city of Kearney will be surveyed this year.

Residents who do not receive a cross connection survey but have a concern about a possible cross connection are asked to contact Mike Sawin, water quality/utility coordinator, at 308-233-3258 or msawin@kearneygov.org.