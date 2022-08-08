City: 18th Street, west of Second Ave., will reopen Wednesday

KEARNEY — Motorists are asked to use caution in the area of 18th Street between Second and Third avenues because the street is partially closed.

The City of Kearney Utilities Department announced Monday the closure of 18th Street, from the west side of Second Avenue to the alley, between Second and Third avenue starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The roadway is planned to be reopened to limited traffic by 10 a.m. Wednesday and fully opened to traffic by 5 p.m. on Friday, weather and construction permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment.