Citizens Opposed to the Merger postpones meeting due to potential storm

HOLDREGE – Considering the potential winter storm this week, Citizens Opposed to the Merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District has rescheduled its public meeting.
The new meeting date will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Phelps County Ag Center, 1308 Second Ave., Holdrege.
The meeting will allow attendees to discover why the merger doesn’t make sense from a water user’s perspective and will include a presentation and a question-and-answer session.
Citizens Opposed to the Merger is a nonprofit corporation formed after CNPPID and Dawson PPD voted to merge in October. The corporation has already raised more than $225,000 in efforts to stop the merger.
For more information, visit the Citizens Opposed to the Merger Facebook page or call the group’s president Gary Robison at 308-991-3039 or email citizensopposed1@gmail.com.
