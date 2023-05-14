KEARNEY — An organization that opposes male circumcision is planning a two-hour protest Monday afternoon at Kearney’s busiest intersection.

Bloodstained Men & Their Friends on Friday announced the event, saying everyone has a right to their own body.

“People’s reactions to us are mixed,” spokesman Harry Guiremand said about his organization's protests. “People are mostly positive, but sometime people want to pretend we’re not there.”

Guiremand said Blood Stained Men & Friends was formed in 2012 in response to an American Academy of Pediatrics policy statement on circumcision. “The statement was biased, unscientific and self-serving. They have a clear conflict of interest,” Guiremand said.

The Kearney protest will be 2-4 p.m. at Second Avenue and 25th Street. According to publicity advancing the protest, demonstrators will employ an “attention-grabbing aesthetic” featuring men wearing white bloodstained slacks to drive home the group’s opposition to male circumcision.

“The public will be reminded that babies whose genitals are mutilated as infants grow up to be men who are speaking out about what was done to (them) before they could defend themselves,” according to the Bloodstained Men press release.

The medical pros and cons of male circumcision have been debated for generations:

Pros:

• Circumcision lowers the risk of urinary tract infection in the first year of life and later it lowers the risk of getting sexually transmitted disease.

• Some research suggests there’s a lower risk of cancer of the penis; however, cancer is rare in both circumcised and uncircumcised men.

• Prevention of phimosis, a condition in which it is impossible to pull back the foreskin.

Cons:

• Risks of the surgery are rare, but they include bleeding, infection and injury to the penis.

• When the foreskin is removed, the tip of the penis may become irritated and too small, causing urination problems and the need for an operation.

• The foreskin has more nerve endings than the sensitive tip of the penis, and its removal decreases sensitivity to touch.

Blood Stained Men is promoting its demonstrations with billboards, including one in Omaha at 72nd Street near Cass Street. Kearney is among the Nebraska communities where the group will conduct demonstrations.

Protests have already happened in Lincoln, Bellevue and Omaha. Today, protests were planned in Sioux City, Iowa, and Norfolk. On Sunday, the demonstrations will move to Columbus and Grand Island.

Monday’s 2-4 p.m. demonstration at Second Avenue and 25th Street in Kearney will follow a protest from 10 a.m. to noon in North Platte.

Blood Stained Men & Friends say the negative consequences of circumcision are among the best arguments supporting body autonomy.

“It is unnecessary, cruel, damaging and ethically unacceptable to remove a healthy body part from a person who is incapable of consent,” according to the organization’s protest announcement.

Guiremand added, “If it were an easy problem it would already be fixed. Doing unnecessary surgery on a baby is unethical.”