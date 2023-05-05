KEARNEY — If you dreamed of attending a Chicago concert in the 1970s but were never able to make it, the Kearney Concert Association has your remedy.

KCA and its president, Angela Wright, are hoping you mark May 12 on your calendar because KCA is presenting a group that many say is like seeing a Chicago show 30 years ago.

Beginnings will perform for the Kearney Concert Association on May 12 in Kearney's Merryman Performing Arts Center.

“When the board found out that Beginnings was going to be touring in the area and we heard their playing, we just had to bring them to Kearney,” Wright said. “In 2015 Billboard ranked Chicago ninth on the list of the 100 greatest artists of all time. Chicago has sold more than 100 million records, and back in 1971 they were the first rock act to sell out Carnegie Hall for an entire week."

Beginnings is a must-see act, Wright said, because the group is extraordinarily true to the original sound of Chicago.

Beginnings manager, Pat Bush, said, “Beginnings began in 2002 with a group of musicians that loved the music of Chicago. The guys who started the group were from the greater New York metro and Long Island areas, and they all knew of each other."

Some of them grew up together, others performed together, some went to school together, learned to play music and became lifelong friends, Bush said.

“The band’s performance approach is to replicate the music of Chicago in the original seven-piece ensemble that began in 1967. We try to do that as close to the recordings, configuration and musical makeup of the original band," Bush said. "We don’t use any tracks or pre-recorded material. It’s our musical interpretation of the amazing 55-plus year Chicago songbook performed as it was originally written and conceived with authenticity in performance and showmanship.”

Bush said that even after more than 20 years Beginnings continues to reach new heights. “This past November we did our first international show and then in February of this year we performed our first full symphonic performance with the Palm Desert Orchestra in California.”

He said Beginnings' band members have won many accolades. The trumpet player, Doug Woolveryon, has been nominated for a Grammy, and all the members have performed with major acts, like the Temptations, Aretha Franklin and many others.

KCA’s Wright said there is even a special way to attend this show. “While it’s $26 for adults to attend the Beginnings concert, we’ve decided that any new person joining Kearney Concerts for our 2023-24 season will receive the Beginnings concert as a free bonus.”

The Kearney Concert Endowment is also helping the KHS students end the school year in style by underwriting an afternoon performance of Beginnings.

If anyone would like to hear how well Beginnings plays the music of Chicago, you can go to the KCA website and watch samplings of their concerts. You can even check out a video of all six of the artists that will be featured in KCA's 2023-24 season.

Tickets to the 2023-24 season are $50 for adults, $25 for students and $110 for families and will include the May 12 Beginnings concert. The KCA website is www.KearneyConcerts.org, or you can call for information at 308-627-2717.