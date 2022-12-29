 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District offers eagle viewing at 2 locations

Eagle viewing

This angry bald eagle had caught a fish in the canal downstream from CNPPID’s J-2 hydro last January only to have it swiped by another eagle. Central has opened the J-2 unit south of Lexington for eagle viewing.

 KEARNEY HUB FILE

Listen to the predawn sounds of the sandhill cranes roosting on the Platte River in Nebraska. First, a murmur. Then wild chatter. And finally, takeoff!

HOLDREGE – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will once again provide eagle-watching opportunities to the public this winter.

The regular viewing season will begin at Central’s J-2 Hydroplant from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7 and will be open Saturdays and Sundays through the last weekend in February.

The hydroplant is located south of Lexington near the intersection of county roads 749 and 750.

Central’s eagle-viewing facility below Kingsley Dam will also open for the season on Jan. 7 and will remain open until the last weekend in February.

The Kingsley Dam facility is open for eagle viewing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

There is no guarantee that eagles will be present at all times. A limited number of binoculars are available at the facilities, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own viewing equipment.

Central has been providing eagle-viewing opportunities at J-2 since 1988 and at Kingsley Dam since 1990. The eagles are attracted to feed on fish in the open water below the plants, particularly when rivers and lakes in the area are covered with ice.

Several factors influence the number of eagles seen from the facilities on any given day, including climatic conditions, ice coverage on area bodies of water, how many eagles are wintering in the area and whether the hydroplants are online. The best viewing time is normally earlier in the day. There is no charge to visit the facilities.

Groups wishing to visit either of the facilities are encouraged to make arrangements by calling ahead.

For more information about eagles and viewing opportunities, visit Central’s website at cnppid.com/eagles or call 308-995-8601.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

