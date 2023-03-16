KEARNEY – On behalf of Union Pacific Railroad, the city of Kearney Public Works Department announced that track maintenance work will take place during the morning hours today (Thursday) at the Fifth Avenue Railroad Crossing.

The closure was scheduled to begin at approximately 8 a.m.

Once these repairs are completed and the crossing reopened, crews will move to the Central Avenue railroad crossing in downtown Kearney.

The Central Avenue crossing will be closed during the maintenance activities, but it is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. today.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during the closures.