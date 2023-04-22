KEARNEY — Central Elementary art teacher Maria Beucke has received a Kearney Public Schools Foundation grant to host a "Glow Show" in art.
The students have been working on projects using fluorescent art materials to create a variety of works showcasing different artists, cultures and concepts.
“The show is about art but also ties in science as the students learn about how we see and how our eyes perceive color, including those colors that are invisible to us and only appear with UV rays or blacklight. The students have discussed why fluorescent colors show up better with blacklight and what materials work better than others to give us the ‘glowing’ effect,” said Beucke. “We appreciate that the KPS Foundation has enabled us to pursue this endeavor that marries art and science and helps to illuminate the brilliance of our students through brilliant illumination!"
People are also reading…
Every grade has a project represented, and while not every student has something in the "Glow Show," their work is on display in the hall next to the art room in regular light. The show will be up until the end of the day April 27 in the Merryman Performing Arts Center storage area, a location that blocks out most light.