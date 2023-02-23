HOLDREGE – After three days of arguing before the Nebraska Power Review Board, stakeholders on either side of the proposed merger of two central Nebraska power districts are now laying out their cases in the court of public opinion.

At stake, according to one side of the argument, could be control of the mound of groundwater that’s formed since water stored in Lake McConaughy has irrigated fields in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties.

“For more than 80 years, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District has managed the district to make sure that the water would be there for Nebraska farmers,” said Bertrand irrigator Gary Robison. “We want to keep it that way. This protest is about making sure the water will be here for another 80 years, then another 80 years after that.”

Robison leads the Citizens Opposed to The Merger, a group of 75 mostly farmers and irrigators formed to block the proposed consolidation of Holdrege-based Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Lexington-based Dawson Public Power District.

In October, the governing boards of those two districts voted to merge, but Robison’s opposition group formed soon after the vote. COTM complained the merger vote was staged at the height of harvest when farmers were too busy to attend the merger meeting. One opponent said scheduling the merger vote during harvest was like stealing a courthouse in the dark of night.

During the three days last week before the Power Review Board in Lincoln, COTM witnesses stressed that irrigators who depend upon Central’s water mound would be underrepresented.

If the merger is approved, there will be 21 members on the combined Central and Dawson boards. Through attrition, the board will shrink to 14 members, six of whom will represent Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties.

Devin Brundage, Central’s general manager, said Wednesday the consolidated districts – which will form the Platte River Power and Irrigation District – actually will have 10 board members from counties with irrigation interests.

“Going forward Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District will have just as much interest in managing that water effectively as it has in the past,” Brundage said. “The merger only improves our ability to continue to bring water to south-central Nebraska.”

COTM brought two expert witnesses, Robison said.

Don Wendell, a Colorado CPA formerly from Axtell, testified that CNPPID has a solid financial footing and does not need the merger.

COTM’s second expert witness, Jim Yahn of Sterling, Colorado, is a professional engineer who has managed irrigation districts for more than 30 years. Yahn currently manages the North Sterling Irrigation District on the South Platte River that flows into CNPPID’s system.

According to Robison, Yahn testified that he could not imagine why CNPPID would give up control of water assets. Yahn noted that Lake McConaughy would become joint property of the combined district without fair compensation or guarantees that CNPPID’s resources will be managed for the benefit of surface water irrigators and Nebraska agriculture.

Yahn said replacing McConaughy would cost tens of billions of dollars.

Brundage said merging into the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District will enhance the ability to protect, conserve and manage water resources in south-central Nebraska.

“We had an opportunity during the Power Review Board hearings to tell the story what Platte River (Public Power and Irrigation District) is all about. It’s to make sure there is lots of irrigation water for all of our folks and maximize the value to all the users,” Brundage said.

Gwen Kautz, general manager of Dawson Public Power District, said it seems unusual that COTM’s membership is mostly Nebraska irrigators, but the group’s expert witnesses are from Colorado.

“One of the Coloradans, Yahn, had just 125 accounts and 145 landowners. North Sterling Irrigation District has just 65 miles of canal,” Kautz said.

She said COTM represents a minority of CNPPID’s irrigation customers. “Central has 1,100 accounts, but only 120 are in the COTM.”

Attorneys for both sides of the merger will sum up their arguments and present the briefs to the Power Review Board. That governor-appointed panel has 60 days to render its decision on the proposed merger.

“We feel good about our presentation and our expert witnesses who testified,” Robison said.

Brundage said it was time well spent arguing before the Power Review Board. “It was a good three days. I’m really excited to get the decision and continue the merger process.”