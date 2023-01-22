Central Community College to participate in Cyber Skills for All initiative

GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College was recently selected as one of 14 community colleges across the nation to participate in the Cyber Skills for All initiative.
The initiative is made possible by a partnership between the American Association of Community Colleges and Microsoft. In addition to receiving a grant of $20,000, CCC will be part of a community of practice consisting of community college workforce and economic development executives across the nation aimed at skilling people for participation in the digital economy.
“I am proud Central Community College, our faculty and programs are again being recognized as a national leader in high-tech areas including cybersecurity,” said CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall. “We look forward to increasing the number of residents earning credentials for these higher-pay and greater-demand jobs in central Nebraska.”
“Cyber skills have become increasingly important for community colleges to provide students as their need from the workforce continues to grow,” said AACC President and CEO Dr. Walter G. Bumphus. “Selected community colleges will have the opportunity to learn best practices from one another to deliver high-quality, industry-relevant cyber skills education to all students.”
“The United States faces a cybersecurity skills crisis – we simply don’t have enough people to combat the increasing number of cybersecurity attacks,” said Kate Behncken, Corporate VP, Microsoft Philanthropies. “By working with AACC we can help ensure there are enough people with the necessary skills to keep organizations secure and people safe.”
Other institutions part of the second cohort include: Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College; Hostos Community College; University of Arkansas Cossatot; North Hennepin Community College; Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology (WSU Tech); and Community College of Philadelphia. Also selected were Bellevue College; Southwest Tennessee Community College; Blue Ridge Community and Technical College; College of Western Idaho; Tulsa Community College; City Colleges of Chicago; and College of Southern Nevada.
