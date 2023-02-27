The available courses are American History, Business Communication, Personal Financial Planning, Introduction to Psychology, Introduction to Sociology, Public Speaking and Issues of Unity and Diversity.

CCC courses usually take 16 weeks to complete. Dr. Amy Mancini, CCC dean of instruction, encouraged full-time workers or those only needing a few courses to complete an award to take advantage.

“For students who need to fit a class around their work and personal life, these shortened length courses may be the answer,” said Mancini. “Because the classes are entirely online, students can work at any time of day or night to learn the material. We anticipate offering more eight-week courses in the future to help our students achieve their goals quickly.”