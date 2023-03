KEARNEY — Officials expect that work will be complete and the Central Avenue railroad crossing downtown will reopen by 5 p.m. today, according to a city of Kearney announcement.

The city said the crossing was scheduled to close at 8 a.m. so that Union Pacific Railroad could perform track maintenance.

The crossing will be closed until Union Pacific completes its work. Until then, motorists will need to use alternate routes, according to the city's announcement.