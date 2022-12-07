 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Celebrate the holidays Saturday in Holdrege with 5K, gingerbread houses, parade and more

  • Updated
Screen Machine

The Screen Machine in downtown Holdrege had a festive light display during the 2021 Winter Festival.

 ASHLEY BEBENSEE, KEARNEY HUB

HOLDREGE — Holdrege will celebrate the holiday season Saturday with the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Festival.

The day of holiday festivities will begin at 8 a.m. with the United Methodist Church cookie walk and the Lion’s Club Pancake Feed from 9-11:30 a.m. at the City Auditorium. Runners can brave the cold temperatures with the Don Sjogren Community YMCA’s Santa’s Sleigh 5K beginning at 10 a.m. at the City Auditorium.

Children and families can enjoy outdoor activities at the Winter Playland at the Phelps County Courthouse. Activities will include a sledding hill, snowman makers’ space and Holiday Dazzle Walking Tour. Holdrege Area Chamber Ambassadors will be providing firetruck rides with Santa Claus from 2-4 p.m. at the Holdrege Sun Theater.

Attendants can warm up at the YMCA with gingerbread house decorating from 5-6:30 p.m. and pictures with Santa from 5-6 p.m. The Light Up the Y lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m.

The Reindeer Dash featuring business open houses will take place from 6-10 p.m. and will give shoppers the opportunity to watch the Holdrege for the Holidays Parade of Lights at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Holdrege.

0 Comments

