KEARNEY — Choosing a career is a huge decision, and a career fair can help students see the opportunities and options available. The Nebraska Department of Labor is holding a career fair Thursday at Kearney High School for area junior and senior students.

Seniors participated in mock interviews earlier in the school year, so this is the opportunity to take that experience and knowledge one step further by discussing job openings to pursue a career.

Over 35 businesses and military representatives are scheduled to attend and discuss their businesses and careers with the students. There are businesses of all kinds represented, including retail, architecture, military, health care, law enforcement, contractors, manufacturing, internet, distribution and others.

A few of the businesses that will be on hand include Cash-Wa Distributing, Chief Industries, Nebraska Department of Transportation, Mosaic, Commonwealth Electric Company, Bryan Healthcare, Buckle, Wilkins Architecture Design Planning and so many others.

Students will be able to spend time visiting businesses and discussing career choices.