KEARNEY — Citing dry conditions, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Chief Aaron Jameson has issued a burn ban until measurable moisture reduces the fire threat.

According to a city of Kearney press release, there is always a statewide open burning ban on bonfires, outdoor rubbish fires and fires for the purpose of clearing land. However, a permit can be obtained from the local fire chief on a form prescribed by the state of Nebraska.

No open burn permits will be issued during the burn ban in an effort to preserve the lives and property of the citizens that KVFD serves.

Warmer conditions, wind and low relative humidity have caused vegetation to dry quickly. Jameson encourages residents to avoid burning in burn barrels during the ban.

According to the city's press release, extreme caution should always be used when using burning barrels. Burning barrels should always have an appropriate screen on top to prevent burning debris from escaping the barrel.

"We appreciate the assistance and cooperation of our residents in this matter of safety," Jameson said.

People with questions or concerns can contact KVFD at 308-233-3226 or check the city's website at www.cityofkearney.org.