KEARNEY — One of Kearney’s best-known golf courses is under new ownership and management and will open on Thursday.

James “Ed” Wiltgen told the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday that Buffalo Ridge Golf Course will open Thursday.

“It’s a great golf course that could be made better,” said Commissioner Dan Lynch of Kearney. He and the rest of the board members voted unanimously to recommend approval of The Ridge LLC’s liquor license application to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

The golf course is applying for a Class C license. Wiltgen said in his business plan, “We plan to operate Buffalo Ridge Golf Course as a golf course and a clubhouse. We plan to sell beer, wine, distilled spirits, on and off sale, along with non-alcoholic drinks and food in the clubhouse."

Wiltgen will be the managing partner for the golf course. He and his wife, Lynette, have completed responsible beverage service training, which is required by the state Liquor Commission. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s office performed a background check on Wiltgen using local databases and stated, “There was no additional information discovered of concern."

Wiltgen and a group of investors — listed as The Ridge LLC — purchased the nine-hole course about one month ago from Ronald and Dorothy Fox for an estimated $1.35 million.

Wiltgen said the course will have temporary greens until July 1.

In other business Tuesday, the County Board told a representative of Casey’s General Store it supports the franchise’s plan for a new store at Elm Creek.

Casey’s is working through a number of steps before building its Elm Creek store on the northeast quadrant of the Interstate 80 and Highway 183 interchange. A Bosselman’s Fuel Stop is on the northwest quadrant of the interchange.