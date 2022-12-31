Buffalo County Treasurer Jean Sidwell: 'I had no idea I would like my job so much'

KEARNEY — Jean Sidwell was a newcomer to elective office when she took over as Buffalo County treasurer 40 years ago, but she vividly remembers her first day.

It was the day when hundreds of farmers lined up down the block and around the corner to license their many vehicles, tractors and trailers.

Sidwell said she never imagined so many people would be ready to license their vehicles on the same day, but with a few procedural changes, Sidwell and the treasurer’s office staff kept the line moving.

She said the day taught her the importance of having good people behind the counter to deliver good customer service.

Sidwell is among three longtime courthouse officials whose careers are coming to a close. The others are Clerk of District Court Sharon Mauler and County Clerk Jan Giffin.

Sidwell answered a Kearney Hub questionnaire about her time in office:

1. Name: Jean A. Sidwell

2. Title: Buffalo County treasurer

3. Number years in current office: 40 years

4. Number years as county employee: 40 years

5. Motivation to seek office: “In 1983 I was interested in rejoining the work force. My husband (Scott) and I had been politically active for several years and there was going to be several retirements of elected county officials. I started making inquiries as to what each of the offices did and soon decided that the county treasurer’s responsibilities aligned a great deal with my interest and that serving the public would be a great experience.”

6. What you liked most about the work: “Without doubt it was the constant interaction with people and giving them the services they needed from the county treasurer. I had no idea that I would grow to like it so much. Eventually I became active at the state level, helping to work toward good legislation that would benefit people.”

7. What you liked least: “Trying to address customer problems when the law requirements did not match what the customer needed or wanted. Also the endless changing and adding new passwords for all the programs we work on.”

8. Reason you remained in office so long: “No one was more surprised than me how the years went so fast and I liked the job so much that I had no interest in leaving. I was very pleased that I continued to be supported for the 10 terms I served. The ‘job’ became more and more challenging each year, which meant it was always interesting. But most of all, if I had not had wonderful employees to work with, those 40 years would not have been so great.”

9. Most important change you experienced: “The most important change was changing motor vehicle services to a ‘one stop.’ Very early on, I saw how much better the service for our customers would be if they did not have to stop at three offices to title, assess and register their motor vehicles. I hastened this change in Buffalo County, long before the state of Nebraska mandated it.”

10. Share one or two most memorable experiences: “Definitely in recent times, dealing with the repercussions of COVID. Our business exploded over night, and it was more difficult to deliver services.”

11. Your plans for retirement: “Try to find the right kind of things to do that seem as purposeful as the last 40 years. That may be a little hard to do, but I will try.”

12. Advice to anyone considering public service: “Make sure that you are doing it for the right reason. I don’t think of this as just a job. I truly believe that serving in government, and especially local government, is hands on and can be truly valuable to the customers you serve. What we do is important, in that, you can’t imagine a society without it.”