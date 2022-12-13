 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo County Sheriff's Office to participate in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over through holidays

Recruits took part in crash response scenarios featuring staged crashes, actors, and working paramedics and EMTs at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office has approved the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office for a selective traffic enforcement grant.

The grant allows the Sheriff’s Office to utilize extra deputies for participation in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The extra traffic enforcement will be conducted Dec. 16–Jan. 1 at various Buffalo County locations.

Deputies will target all traffic violations with an emphasis on driving under the influence of alcohol violations. The objective is to reduce alcohol-impaired fatal, A and B crashes by 8.4% from 520 (2016-20 rolling average) to 476 by Dec. 31.

