KEARNEY — A call to attend a mass meeting of registered nonpartisan voters (also called independents) in Buffalo County has been issued by Nathan Leach of Kearney.

Leach is the executive director of the statewide nonprofit Nonpartisan Nebraska.

"Nonpartisans like me may not be members of a political party, but that doesn't mean we don't have our own opinions or have an obligation to serve as engaged citizens in our communities," Leach said.

His aim is to "start a conversation about our role in defending democracy and how we can fight against the growing polarization and divisiveness in politics today."

Leach's call to action reads: "All registered nonpartisan voters of Buffalo County are hereby called to attend a mass meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to consider forming a caucus to examine our role in promoting the health and welfare of the community."

The 6 p.m. meeting on June 22 is on the second floor of the Kearney Public Library. It is open to the public, but participation will be limited to registered nonpartisan voters. Nonpartisan voters (independents) are voters who are not affiliated with any political party. Those interested in attending can RSVP online at https://forms.gle/hndtToEKyseGcWjr5.