Buffalo County, Kearney officers make 16 arrests during Drive Sober campaign

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sherriff’s Office recently participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over law enforcement effort that was conducted nationwide from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1.
KPD officers participated in 21.75 additional hours of enforcement, and BCSO deputies accounted for 19.75 hours of additional coverage. Officers specifically focused on alcohol violations such as minor in possession, open container, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and minor DUI.
During this campaign, KPD officers made 12 arrests and five speeding citations. KPD officers had a total of 261 contacts during the selective enforcement. Sheriff’s deputies had a total of 38 traffic contacts, including four arrests, seven citations for various traffic violations and 31 warning/defect cards for various infractions.
The campaign was funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
