KEARNEY — Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail.

Craig A. Martin, 55 of Kearney, died after being found unresponsive at the jail, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. The office said Tuesday it has requested the assistance of SCALES to investigate the death. At approximately 7:20 a.m. Tuesday staff found Martin unresponsive in his cell.

Responding officers called for medical assistance and began life saving efforts. The inmate was transported by paramedics to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Martin was being held in custody on two counts of failure to appear. Preliminary SCALES agencies involved in the investigation are the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Kearney Police Department. SCALES is the South Central Area Law Enforcement Services and comprised of 14 law enforcement agencies in south-central Nebraska.

Due to the death occurring in law enforcement custody, Nebraska state statute requires a grand jury to be convened. The Buffalo County Attorney has requested an autopsy.