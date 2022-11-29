Buffalo County fire being investigated for arson

KEARNEY — The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire Saturday in rural Buffalo County.

The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the fire at 8:26 p.m. Saturday south of mile marker 278 on Interstate 80 in Buffalo County, said Deputy Chief Jason Whalen. The fire burned in a wooded area along the Platte River, and it was difficult to access. The Buffalo County Department of Roads helped clear the area with a bulldozer.

“That was a huge help,” Whalen said.

The Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid, and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital EMS also responded to the call. About 1-2 acres burned, and the fire was under control by 11:24 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters encountered a man who was later taken to the hospital for evaluation. His identity has not been released.

The blaze is being investigated for suspected arson, Whalen said. There have been other fires in the area recently that are also under investigation by the State Fire Marshal, but it is unknown if they are connected.

Whalen encourages people to be cautious in the dry conditions and to report anything suspicious.

“With as dry as it is and the weather conditions we are having, if someone sees anything we want them to report it right away so we can get a good jump on it,” he said.