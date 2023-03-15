KEARNEY – Guest speakers Drs. Kim Carlson and Nick Hobbs will present "Epigenetics: Gender Identity Beyond X and Y Chromosomes" from a scientific perspective Monday when the Buffalo County Democrats meet at the Kearney Public Library.

Carlson and Hobbs are from the Biology Department at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

In addition to their presentation, participants at Monday's meeting will have the opportunity to break into subcommittees on communications, policy/social justice, political action and finance/fundraising and share updates about recent activities.

Individuals who want additional information or want to be added to the Democratic Party's email list may send an email to buffalocountydemocrats@gmail.com with their contact information.

The Democrats' meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the library at 2020 First Ave.