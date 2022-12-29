 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo County Board of Commissioners thanks 3 retirees for decades of service

  • Updated
  • 0

Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County treasurer, retires after 40 years.

KEARNEY — Three longtime Buffalo County courthouse officials are retiring and received commendations during Tuesday’s County Board of Commissioners meeting.

They are:

Sidwell and Klein

County Board Chairman Ivan Klein of Gibbon on Tuesday presented retiring Treasurer Jean Sidwell a proclamation for 40 years of service.

Jean Sidwell, county treasurer for 40 years.

Mauler and Lynch

County Board member Dan Lynch of Kearney thanked retiring Clerk of District Court Sharon Mauler for her public service that began in 1977.

Sharon Mauler, clerk of the District Court, whose 45-year courthouse career began in 1977.

Giffin and Maendele

County Board member Bill Maendele of Kearney thanks retiring County Clerk Jan Giffin for 42 years of public service. She’s been clerk for 16 years.

Jan Giffin, county clerk. She has been the clerk for 16 years, but her employment at the courthouse began more than 42 years ago.

Taking over the leadership responsibilities of those three offices on Jan. 5 will be County Treasurer Brenda Rohrich, Clerk of District Court Cheryl Stabenow and County Clerk Heather Christensen.

Roy Meusch also will officially begin his term in January. Meusch was elected county assessor and was temporarily appointed to that position with the departure of Assessor Ethel Skinner.

