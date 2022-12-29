Buffalo County Board of Commissioners thanks 3 retirees for decades of service

KEARNEY — Three longtime Buffalo County courthouse officials are retiring and received commendations during Tuesday’s County Board of Commissioners meeting.

They are:

Jean Sidwell, county treasurer for 40 years.

Sharon Mauler, clerk of the District Court, whose 45-year courthouse career began in 1977.

Jan Giffin, county clerk. She has been the clerk for 16 years, but her employment at the courthouse began more than 42 years ago.

Taking over the leadership responsibilities of those three offices on Jan. 5 will be County Treasurer Brenda Rohrich, Clerk of District Court Cheryl Stabenow and County Clerk Heather Christensen.

Roy Meusch also will officially begin his term in January. Meusch was elected county assessor and was temporarily appointed to that position with the departure of Assessor Ethel Skinner.

