KEARNEY – The Buffalo County Democrats will conduct their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Kearney Public Library.

Buffalo County Democrats will feature guest speaker Nathan Leach, field organizer on voting rights for Civic Nebraska.

Nathan is a Kearney native and founder of Nonpartisan Nebraska, which is dedicated to keeping the Nebraska Legislature nonpartisan. Nathan will be providing information about LB 535, the Nebraska voter ID bill, and other legislative bills that could affect voter rights and how we can best provide input to senators and their subcommittees regarding current legislation.

Members also will have an opportunity to break out into subcommittees of communications, policy/social justice, political action and finance/fundraising and into the committees that have volunteered to monitor governmental subdivisions in 2023.

Individuals who want additional information or want to be added to the email list may send a message to buffalocountydemocrats@gmail.com with their contact information.