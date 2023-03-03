KEARNEY – The Buckle Inc. announced Thursday that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the four-week fiscal period that ended Feb. 25, decreased 6.9% from the 4-week period that ended Feb. 26.
Net sales for the four-week fiscal month that ended Feb. 25 decreased 6.1% to $82.5 million from net sales of $87.9 million for the prior year’s four-week fiscal month.
The company will announce fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 earnings the morning of March 10. Management will hold a live audio webcast at 9 a.m. to discuss results for the quarter.