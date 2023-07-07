KEARNEY — Buckle reported on Thursday that comparable store sales, for stores open at least one full year, for the five-week period that ended July 1 decreased 2.4% in comparison to the prior year's five-week period.

Total net sales for the five-week fiscal month decreased 1.8% to $108 million compared to net sales of $110 million in the prior year's five-week fiscal month that ended July 2, 2022.

On the men’s side of the business, total sales for the five-week fiscal period ended July 1, 2023 increased 1% in comparison to the prior year's five-week period. The men’s business represented approximately 59% of total sales for the month versus approximately 57% in the prior year's fiscal month of June.

For the fiscal month, overall price points on the men’s side of the business were up approximately 5%.

On the women’s side, total sales for the five-week fiscal period that ended July 1 decreased 6.5% in comparison to the prior year's five-week period that ended July 2.

The women’s business represented approximately 41% of total sales for the month versus approximately 43% in the prior year's fiscal month of June.

For the fiscal month, overall price points on the women’s side were up approximately 1.5%.

Within the men’s and women’s categories combined, accessory sales for the fiscal month were up approximately 5% in comparison to the prior year's fiscal month of June, while footwear sales were down about 10%. These two categories accounted for approximately 13% and 8%, respectively, of the most recent fiscal month net sales.

This compares with approximately 12% and 8.5%, respectively, for each in the prior year's fiscal month of June. Average accessory price points for the month were up approximately 7.5%, and average footwear price points were up about 10% for the fiscal month.

For the month, UPTs were down about 2.5% while the average transaction value increased approximately 0.5% compared to the prior year's fiscal month of June.

Buckle currently operates 440 retail stores in 42 states compared to 441 stores in 42 states as of July 6, 2022.