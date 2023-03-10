KEARNEY – The Buckle Inc. announced Friday that net income for the fiscal quarter that ended Jan. 28, 2023, was $87.8 million, or $1.78 per share ($1.76 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter that ended Jan. 28, 2023, increased 5.5% to $401.8 million from net sales of $380.9 million for the prior year's 13-week fiscal quarter that ended Jan. 29, 2022. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period increased 4.6% from comparable store net sales for the prior year's 13-week period that ended Jan. 29, 2022.

Online sales increased 2.3% to $74.8 million for the 13-week period that ended Jan. 28, 2023, compared to net sales of $73.1 million for the 13-week period that ended Jan. 29, 2022.

Net sales for the 52-week fiscal year that ended Jan. 28, 2023, increased 3.9% to $1.345 billion from net sales of $1.295 billion for the 52-week fiscal year that ended Jan. 29, 2022. Comparable store net sales for the 52-week period that ended Jan. 28, 2023, increased 3.3% from comparable store net sales for the prior year's 52-week period that ended Jan. 29, 2022.

Online sales increased 4.3% to $230.4 million for the 52-week period that ended Jan. 28, 2023, compared to net sales of $220.8 million for the 52-week period that ended Jan. 29, 2022.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $87.8 million, or $1.78 per share ($1.76 per share on a diluted basis), compared with $83.9 million, or $1.71 per share ($1.69 per share on a diluted basis) for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Net income for the fiscal year that ended Jan. 28, 2023, was $254.6 million, or $5.17 per share ($5.13 per share on a diluted basis), compared with $254.8 million, or $5.20 per share ($5.16 per share on a diluted basis) for the fiscal year that ended Jan. 29, 2022.