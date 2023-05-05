KEARNEY — Buckle announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the four-week period that ended April 29, 2023, decreased 10.2% from comparable store net sales for the four-week period that ended April 30, 2022.

Net sales for the four-week fiscal month that ended April 29, 2023, decreased 9.7% to $86.9 million from net sales of $96.3 million for the prior year's four-week fiscal month that ended April 30, 2022.

Comparable store net sales for the 13-week first quarter that ended April 29, 2023, decreased 9.2% from comparable store net sales for the 13-week period that ended April 30, 2022.

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter that ended April 29, 2023, decreased 8.5% to $282.8 million from net sales of $309.1 million for the prior year's 13-week fiscal quarter that ended April 30, 2022.

The company will announce first quarter earnings on May 26. Management will hold a live audio webcast at 9 a.m. to discuss results for the quarter.