KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. announced Thursday that comparable store net sales for stores open at least one year for the 5-week fiscal period that ended April 1 decreased 10.1% from comparable store net sales for the 5-week period that ended April 2, 2022.

Net sales for the 5-week fiscal month that ended April 1 decreased 9.2% to $113.4 million from net sales of $124.9 million for the prior year's 5-week fiscal month that ended April 2, 2022.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 9-week period that ended April 1 decreased 8.8% from comparable store net sales for the 9-week period that ended April 2, 2022.

Net sales for the 9-week fiscal period that ended April 1 decreased 7.9% to $195.9 million compared to net sales of $212.7 million for the prior year's 9-week fiscal period that ended April 2, 2022.