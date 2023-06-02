KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. announced Thursday that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the four-week period that ended May 27, decreased 6.4% from comparable store net sales for the same period in 2022.

Net sales for the four-week fiscal month that ended May 27 decreased 5.3% to $89.3 million from net sales of $94.3 million for the prior year's four-week fiscal month that ended May 28, 2022.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 17-week period that ended May 27 decreased 8.6% from comparable store net sales for the 17-week period that ended May 28, 2022.

Net sales for the 17-week fiscal period that ended May 27 decreased 7.7% to $372.1 million compared to net sales of $403.4 million for the prior year's 17-week fiscal period that ended May 28, 2022.