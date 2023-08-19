KEARNEY — The Buckle, Inc. announced Thursday that net income for the fiscal quarter that ended July 29 was $45.6 million, or $0.92 per share on a diluted basis.

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter that ended July 29 decreased 3.2% to $292.4 million from net sales of $302 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter that ended July 30, 2022.

Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period that ended July 29 decreased 3.3% from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period that ended July 30, 2022.

Online sales decreased 5.6% to $43.6 million for the 13-week period, compared to net sales of $46.2 million for the same 13 weeks in 2022.

Net sales for the 26-week fiscal period that ended July 29 decreased 5.9% to $575.3 million from net sales of $611.0 million for the prior year 26-week fiscal period.

Comparable store net sales for the 26-week period that ended July 29 decreased 6.3% from comparable store net sales for the prior year 26-week period in 2022. Online sales decreased 5.6% to $94.9 million for the 26-week period that ended July 29, compared to net sales of $100.6 million for the 26-week period that ended July 30, 2022.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $45.6 million, or 92 cents per share, compared with net income of $50.1 million, or $1.02 per share ($1.01 per share on a diluted basis) for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net income for the 26-week fiscal period that ended July 29, 2023 was $88.6 million, or $1.79 per share ($1.78 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $105.4 million, or $2.14 per share ($2.13 per share on a diluted basis) for the 26-week period that ended July 30, 2022.

Buckle management was scheduled to conduct a live audio webcast at 9 a.m. CDT Friday to discuss results for the quarter.