KEARNEY – The Buckle Inc. announced Wednesday that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week fiscal month that ended Jan. 28, increased 6.1% from comparable store net sales for the 4-week period that ended Jan. 29, 2022.

Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month that ended Jan. 28 increased 6.9% to $69.4 million from net sales of $64.9 million for the prior year's 4-week fiscal month that ended Jan. 29, 2022.

Comparable store net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter that ended Jan. 28 increased 4.6% from comparable store net sales for the 13-week period that ended Jan. 29, 2022. Net sales for the 13-week fiscal fourth quarter that ended Jan. 28 increased 5.5% to $401.8 million compared to net sales of $380.9 million for the prior year's 13-week fiscal fourth quarter that ended Jan. 29, 2022.

Comparable store net sales for the 52-week fiscal year that ended Jan. 28, 2023 increased 3.3% from comparable store net sales for the 52-week period that ended Jan. 29, 2022.

Net sales for the 52-week fiscal year that ended Jan. 28 increased 3.9% to $1.345 billion compared to net sales of $1.295 billion for 2022.