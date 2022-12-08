Buckle cuts the ribbon at its new Kearney location

KEARNEY — Buckle has relocated to a new space at Hilltop Mall, where it was among the original tenants in 1983.

The retailer that’s made a fortune as a denim destination opened its new location earlier this week. It conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday morning to officially introduce the public to its remodeled and relocated store at Kearney's mall.

The move places Buckle’s new entrance on the outside of the mall facing the west parking lot. Buckle is among several Hilltop retailers that have shuffled the deck by moving to new slots and different entrances.

For several of the company officials at Thursday’s ribbon cutting ceremony, it was an opportunity to reminisce about the early days of the business, before it became a huge player in the fashion industry. Buckle now has more than 400 stores in more than 40 states.

CEO Dennis Nelson has been with Buckle since its beginning in 1970 in downtown Kearney as The Brass Buckle for Guys. Nelson said the store carried a selection of "dressier" fashions, including blazer jackets and college prep looks.

“We did not have a lot of denim,” he said.

As fashions evolved, The Brass Buckle became Buckle, and in 1983 when Hilltop Mall opened, Buckle was among the original tenants.

Jim Shada was one of Buckle’s early employees. A longtime Kearney resident, he now sits on the company’s board of directors. Thursday’s ribbon cutting brought back memories, including thoughts of some of the brands that were made popular on the shelves and racks of Buckle’s many stores across the United States.

Asked to name one of the most successful brands during his 39 years at Buckle, Shada said it was Doc Martin shoes.

Jim Kolbo, a district manager for Buckle, said he recalls the tremendous popularity of denim jeans by PePe and Lucky Brand.

Nelson, the CEO, walked across the sales floor and pointed out some of the emerging fashions. He said the company is having tremendous success with its store brand denim, including BKE and Buckle Black brands.

At 72, Nelson said the fashion industry still excites him, and he isn’t interested in retiring.

Also a long-timer with Buckle, Kolbo said the best part of his job is knowing that people feel good about themselves wearing Buckle’s fashions.

Thursday’s ribbon cutting was an opportunity to introduce the store manager, Britney Zakrzewski. She’s a district manager who had responsibility for the Buckle in Columbus. Her new role puts her in charge of the Kearney store, and she continues as a district manager.

Naming a single brand that’s a trend-setter is difficult, Zakrzewski said. “Now we have so many brands, but I think one of our most popular brands are the BKE jeans.”

Zakrzewski will manage a staff of 29 at the Kearney Buckle. The store’s square footage is about 10% larger than the prior location on the east side of the mall.

Kolbo said moving just a few feet from one side of the mall to the other was a challenge, mainly because it’s Christmas season — the retailer carries the largest inventory of the year at this time.

Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse said he’s short, wide and old, so he may not fit the Buckle look, but he’s grateful the fashion retailer has kept its headquarters in Kearney, including its corporate offices, warehouse and fulfillment center.

Kearney has been a good fit, Nelson said. “We couldn’t think of a better place to call home and grow our business.”